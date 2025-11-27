Young Aces Shine: Upsets Galore at Syed Modi International

In a day filled with surprises at the Syed Modi International, young talents Tanvi Sharma and Manraj Singh stole the spotlight by defeating former world champion Nozomi Okuhara and HS Prannoy, respectively. Tanvi, just 16, secured a hard-fought victory over Okuhara, boosting her morale with a thrilling three-set match.

Meanwhile, Manraj Singh, at 19, delivered an outstanding performance to eliminate 2023 World Championships bronze medallist Prannoy in straight sets, causing a major upset in the men's singles category. Other Indian players also showcased their prowess, with top seed Unnati Hooda advancing comfortably in her match against Tasnim Mir.

In men's doubles, Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun progressed with a win over Malaysian opponents, while defending women's doubles champions Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand reached the quarterfinals. The mixed doubles also saw success for Hariharan and Treesa, along with Nithin HV and Srinidhi Narayanan.

(With inputs from agencies.)