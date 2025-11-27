Left Menu

Young Aces Shine: Upsets Galore at Syed Modi International

At the Syed Modi International, emerging talents Tanvi Sharma and Manraj Singh made headlines by defeating top-ranked competitors, advancing to the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, other notable players like Unnati Hooda and Kidambi Srikanth also progressed. The event saw unexpected upsets in various categories, underscoring the dynamism of the championship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 27-11-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 17:51 IST
Young Aces Shine: Upsets Galore at Syed Modi International
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a day filled with surprises at the Syed Modi International, young talents Tanvi Sharma and Manraj Singh stole the spotlight by defeating former world champion Nozomi Okuhara and HS Prannoy, respectively. Tanvi, just 16, secured a hard-fought victory over Okuhara, boosting her morale with a thrilling three-set match.

Meanwhile, Manraj Singh, at 19, delivered an outstanding performance to eliminate 2023 World Championships bronze medallist Prannoy in straight sets, causing a major upset in the men's singles category. Other Indian players also showcased their prowess, with top seed Unnati Hooda advancing comfortably in her match against Tasnim Mir.

In men's doubles, Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun progressed with a win over Malaysian opponents, while defending women's doubles champions Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand reached the quarterfinals. The mixed doubles also saw success for Hariharan and Treesa, along with Nithin HV and Srinidhi Narayanan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Offline Classes Resume Amidst Easing Air Pollution Restrictions

Delhi's Offline Classes Resume Amidst Easing Air Pollution Restrictions

 India
2
Delhi Initiates Third-Party Audit to Combat Waterlogging

Delhi Initiates Third-Party Audit to Combat Waterlogging

 India
3
Karnataka's Political Chessboard: High Command Holds the Key

Karnataka's Political Chessboard: High Command Holds the Key

 India
4
Fresh Leadership Appointed to Propel Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project

Fresh Leadership Appointed to Propel Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025