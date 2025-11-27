India Shines at 25th Deaflympics with 20 Medals

Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended his congratulations to the Indian team for their outstanding performance at the 25th Summer Deaflympics 2025 held in Tokyo, where they secured a total of 20 medals.

In a heartfelt message on X, Shah praised the athletes for their incredible achievement of winning nine golds, seven silvers, and four bronzes, describing their success as a 'stellar display of sporting talent.' He noted that their triumph brings new enthusiasm among Indian sports players.

Celebrating its 100th edition, the Deaflympics is an international sporting event for deaf athletes, organized every four years by the International Committee of Sports for the Deaf (ICSD). Shah conveyed his best wishes to the athletes for their future endeavors.

