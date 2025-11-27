Left Menu

Kosovo's Big Push for World Cup Glory

Kosovo's government has pledged 1.5 million euros to its national football team if they qualify for the 2026 World Cup. After securing a spot in the European playoffs, they will face Slovakia next. An additional bonus is promised if they advance by beating Slovakia and reaching the World Cup.

Kosovo's government has announced a significant financial incentive, offering 1.5 million euros to the national football team for qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. This comes as Kosovo pursues its maiden appearance on football's grandest stage.

Finishing second in their qualifying group, Kosovo moves forward to face Slovakia in the upcoming European playoffs. A victory against Slovakia would lead to a match-up against either Turkey or Romania, both vying for a coveted spot in the World Cup.

In a publicized move, Caretaker Prime Minister Albin Kurti has also declared a 500,000 euro bonus for defeating Slovakia, with an additional one million euros promised if Kosovo successfully qualifies for the World Cup. Since joining UEFA and FIFA in 2016, following independence from Serbia, Kosovo is keen on making a mark internationally.

