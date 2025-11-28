A Legacy on the Links: Remembering Fuzzy Zoeller's Golfing Journey

Golfing legend Fuzzy Zoeller, known for his charismatic personality and prowess on the course, has passed away at the age of 74, according to the PGA Tour. Zoeller captured the hearts of fans and fellow competitors with his distinct humor and easygoing demeanor.

Zoeller made headlines in 1979 by winning the Masters in his first appearance, followed by a triumphant 1984 U.S. Open where he famously bested Greg Norman in a playoff. These victories solidified his status as a beloved figure in the world of golf.

Not without controversy, Zoeller's career was marred by a racist joke directed at Tiger Woods during the 1997 Masters, affecting his reputation and sponsorships. Nevertheless, his achievements and charm have left a significant imprint on the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)