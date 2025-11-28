Patrick Tuipulotu Faces Lengthy Recovery After Shoulder Injury

New Zealand's rugby scene has been hit with the news of Patrick Tuipulotu's extended absence. The seasoned lock, sidelined until May, is dealing with a complex shoulder injury that has put him out of action for the All Blacks' season-ending tour.

The 32-year-old Tuipulotu described the intensity of his injury, noting the visible displacement caused by his AC joint. With surgery still fresh and his arm in a sling, Tuipulotu emphasized the importance of a thorough recovery process, aligning with medical advice for optimal results.

Beyond his personal challenges, the broader rugby landscape sees teammate Ofa Tu'ungafasi aiming for a return in the Super Rugby season. His recovery follows neck surgery, a testament to the ongoing physical toll on players in the sport.