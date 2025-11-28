Thrilling Showdowns and Iconic Farewells: A Week in Sports

This week's sports scene is packed with engaging narratives, from losing streaks colliding to franchise records being tied. Maryland and Michigan State are set to clash in Detroit, each hoping to end their winless runs. Meanwhile, Maryland's women's basketball team delivered a resounding victory, maintaining their unbeaten status this season.

In golf, the sport bid farewell to Fuzzy Zoeller, two-time major champion and beloved figure known for his humor and prowess on the course. His passing at 74 left a mark on fans and fellow athletes alike. Elsewhere, Stephen Curry's brief absence and Rory McIlroy's comments on LIV Golf have stirred discussions in their respective arenas.

Notably, the world of coaching sees a significant move as Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk is set to join Southern University as head coach, bringing his expertise as a renowned athlete to the collegiate level.