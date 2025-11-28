Europa League Highlights Marred by Crowd Disturbances

Donyell Malen, the Aston Villa forward, scored twice in their 2-1 win against Young Boys in a Europa League match. The game, however, faced disruption due to unruly crowd behavior, including Malen being struck by an object thrown from the stands. The incident led to a brief halt as police were called to stabilize the situation.

Following the match, Aston Villa recorded their fourth consecutive victory, moving them to the top of their Europa League group. Defensively solid, Villa remained resilient despite the hostile environment, continuing their upward trajectory in all competitions.

In other Europa League fixtures, Roma defeated Midtjylland 2-1, while Lyon ended their winless streak by thrashing Maccabi Tel Aviv 6-0. Nottingham Forest celebrated a historic win over Malmö FF, revisiting their 1979 European Cup final clash. The competition continues to deliver high-stakes drama and excitement amid ongoing challenges.