Weather-Delayed Thrills at the Australian PGA Championship

Sebastian Garcia led the Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland, finishing an 8-under 63 after weather delays. Brett Rankin and fellow Spaniard Rocco Repetto Taylor tied for second. Ryan Fox and Adam Scott were notable competitors, with significant performances by past champion Cameron Smith and others. Next week's focus shifts to the Australian Open.

Updated: 28-11-2025 09:23 IST | Created: 28-11-2025 09:23 IST
Weather-Delayed Thrills at the Australian PGA Championship
Golfers faced unpredictable weather at the Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland, with Sebastian Garcia emerging as an early leader. The Spaniard completed his weather-delayed first round with an 8-under 63, navigating Thursday's storm disruptions and leaving him one stroke ahead.

Following Garcia, Brett Rankin and Rocco Repetto Taylor tied for second after returning Friday to finish their rounds, each recording a 64. Meanwhile, Ryan Fox, fresh from two PGA Tour wins, joined Australian Anthony Quayle and Asia-Pacific amateur champion Ding Wenyi at 4-under.

Adding further intrigue, renowned caddie Steve Williams, associated with Tiger Woods, was spotted on Quayle's bag. The tournament, co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour of Australia and the European tour, will transition attention to the upcoming Australian Open, where Rory McIlroy is expected to compete.

