Sports Highlights: Champions to Injuries and Records

This sports news roundup covers various events, including Corey Kispert's injury, Jaxson Dart's recovery, and notable moments from NFL and NHL games. It mentions Fuzzy Zoeller's passing, the UFC's partnership with Paramount+, and Rory McIlroy's views on LIV Golf. It also highlights Marshall Faulk's new coaching role.

Updated: 28-11-2025 10:29 IST
The sports world delivered a series of headlines, starting with an unfortunate injury to the Washington Wizards' forward Corey Kispert, who fractured his thumb during a victory against the Atlanta Hawks, sidelining him indefinitely.

Meanwhile, NFL updates include New York Giants' quarterback Jaxson Dart returning from concussion protocol, ready to face the New England Patriots. Similarly, the Indianapolis Colts' QB Daniel Jones, despite a fractured fibula, expects to play against the Houston Texans.

In other sports, NHL's Colorado Avalanche tied a franchise record with their third consecutive shutout, while golf mourns the loss of Fuzzy Zoeller at age 74. On a brighter note, the UFC announced its first Paramount+ event, featuring a fight between Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett.

Basketball saw Golden State's Stephen Curry sidelined with a quad injury, while the Boston Celtics snapped the Detroit Pistons' win streak. Lastly, Rory McIlroy's comments on LIV Golf and Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk's new role at Southern University concluded this action-packed sports recap.

(With inputs from agencies.)

