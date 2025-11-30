Zirkzee Breaks Goal Drought to Ignite United's Comeback Victory

Joshua Zirkzee made a memorable return to scoring form, ending his near year-long Premier League goal drought to galvanize Manchester United's comeback 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The Dutch forward, whose last league goals came in a double against Everton, netted a remarkable equalizing shot in the 54th minute at Selhurst Park, nullifying Crystal Palace's initial lead from Jean-Philippe Mateta's penalty.

The decisive 2-1 scoreboard was sealed by Mason Mount, converting from the edge of the area after a freed pass by Bruno Fernandes, ending Palace's enduring 12-game unbeaten streak at home in the league.

