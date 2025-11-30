Left Menu

Zirkzee Breaks Goal Drought to Ignite United's Comeback Victory

Joshua Zirkzee ended his Premier League goal drought to help Manchester United achieve a 2-1 comeback victory against Crystal Palace. His striking volley leveled the game, breaking Palace's 12-match home unbeaten streak. Mason Mount secured the win with a low shot following a free-kick setup by Bruno Fernandes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 30-11-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 20:30 IST
Zirkzee Breaks Goal Drought to Ignite United's Comeback Victory
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Joshua Zirkzee made a memorable return to scoring form, ending his near year-long Premier League goal drought to galvanize Manchester United's comeback 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The Dutch forward, whose last league goals came in a double against Everton, netted a remarkable equalizing shot in the 54th minute at Selhurst Park, nullifying Crystal Palace's initial lead from Jean-Philippe Mateta's penalty.

The decisive 2-1 scoreboard was sealed by Mason Mount, converting from the edge of the area after a freed pass by Bruno Fernandes, ending Palace's enduring 12-game unbeaten streak at home in the league.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Fiscal Boost: Parliament Approves Billions for Subsidies

India's Fiscal Boost: Parliament Approves Billions for Subsidies

 India
2
Love Marriages Rekindle Family Ties Amid Electoral Roll Revisions in Uttar Pradesh

Love Marriages Rekindle Family Ties Amid Electoral Roll Revisions in Uttar P...

 India
3
Clear Secured Services Limited Set for Growth with IPO Launch

Clear Secured Services Limited Set for Growth with IPO Launch

 India
4
SC directs CBI to take assistance of Interpol to reach out to cyber criminals operating from offshore tax haven countries.

SC directs CBI to take assistance of Interpol to reach out to cyber criminal...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025