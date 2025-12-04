Salah left out by Liverpool for second straight Premier League game

Mohamed Salah was left out of Liverpool's starting lineup by manager Arne Slot for the second straight Premier League match, in what could be a sign of the Egypt winger's fading status in his ninth season at the club.

Salah was named on the bench for the home game against Sunderland on Wednesday, only entering as a halftime substitute — and failing to score — in a 1-1 draw at Anfield.

On Sunday, the Egypt winger was an unused substitute in Liverpool's 2-0 win at West Ham. That marked the first time Salah hadn't started a league game under Slot, who took charge in the offseason of 2024 and won the title in his first season — chiefly thanks to Salah's league-high 29 goals.

Slot acknowledged Salah was unhappy at being dropped last weekend but that he "handled himself really well" and was a ''top professional." That wasn't enough to regain his place in the team three days later, with Slot sticking with Dominic Szoboszlai on the right wing — seemingly because of his work off the ball.

"In the first half, we played Szoboszlai on the right to be defensively strong enough not to concede as much as we did in the last few weeks," Slot said.

Liverpool has three matches — two in the Premier League and one in the Champions League — before Salah heads to the Africa Cup of Nations with Egypt.

Slot refused to say whether Salah would come into the team for Liverpool's next match — at Leeds on Saturday.

"I have not given a thought to how we will play at the weekend against Leeds," he said. ''I have an idea who will start but I won't say." Salah has scored four goals in the Premier League this season.

