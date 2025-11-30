Dramatic Victories and Stellar Performances Light Up Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Manan Vohra's scintillating 72 off 48 balls led Chandigarh to a nail-biting five-wicket win against Maharashtra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy's Elite Group B matchup on Sunday. Maharashtra, having batted first, posted a modest 139 for seven, with key contributions from Arshin Kulkarni and support from Nikhil Naik and Vicky Ostwal.

Sandeep Sharma claimed two crucial wickets while his teammates each contributed one, ensuring Chandigarh faced a chaseable target. Despite an early hiccup reducing them to 43 for three, Vohra's composed innings, supported by Nikhil Thakur, steadied the ship to guide Chandigarh to victory with two balls remaining.

Elsewhere, a brilliant 67 not out by Pragnay Reddy helped Hyderabad cruise to a seven-wicket victory over Goa at Eden Gardens. In other Group B action, Madhya Pradesh defeated Uttar Pradesh by 37 runs, while Jammu & Kashmir carved out a 34-run win over Bihar, thanks to Qamran Iqbal's impressive knock.

(With inputs from agencies.)