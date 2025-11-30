Left Menu

Leonardo Fornaroli: Rising Star Secures Formula Two Championship

Italian racer Leonardo Fornaroli clinched the Formula Two championship in Qatar, marking his second consecutive title win after securing the Formula Three championship last year. Fornaroli follows in the footsteps of notable F1 drivers, despite not being affiliated with any Formula One team.

Italian motorsport prodigy Leonardo Fornaroli has won the Formula Two championship, achieving this feat with a round to spare after securing second place in the feature race in Qatar.

At just 20 years old, Fornaroli adds this achievement to his Formula Three title from last year, positioning himself alongside prominent Formula One drivers such as Gabriel Bortoleto, Oscar Piastri, George Russell, and Charles Leclerc, who have also won consecutive junior series crowns.

Fornaroli competes for Invicta Racing, but despite his impressive record, he is not currently affiliated with any Formula One team, and no race seats appear available for him in the upcoming season.

