FIA Opens Wider Path for IndyCar Drivers to Enter Formula One

The road from IndyCar to Formula One has become more accessible after the International Automobile Federation (FIA) decided to increase the superlicence points for drivers in the U.S.-based open-wheel series. At a pivotal meeting on Wednesday, the FIA approved better rewards for those finishing between third and ninth positions in IndyCar.

To qualify for a superlicence, drivers are required to accumulate 40 ranking points over a span of three years. Previously, only the IndyCar champion could earn 40 points in one fell swoop, with the runner-up collecting 30. However, starting from 2026, the revised rules will allocate more points for positions third through ninth.

The changes reflect the growing importance of the IndyCar series as Formula One enjoys a surge in popularity in the United States, marked by three races and new American team, Cadillac, joining as the 11th on the grid. Celebrated nine-time IndyCar race winner, Colton Herta, is set to step into next year's Formula Two championship, taking on the role of a test driver for Cadillac, despite falling short of the superlicence points required based on recent performances.

