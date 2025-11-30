Left Menu

Virat Kohli: The Unparalleled King of One-Day Cricket

Sunil Gavaskar hailed Virat Kohli as the greatest one-day cricketer ever, lauding his unmatched centuries record. Kohli's 52nd ODI century highlights his remarkable career. Gavaskar emphasized Kohli's unique understanding of his game and disciplined approach, distinguishing him from other players. Kohli's surpassing of Sachin Tendulkar's record signifies his exceptional standing in cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 21:28 IST
Virat Kohli: The Unparalleled King of One-Day Cricket
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran cricketer Sunil Gavaskar on Sunday declared Virat Kohli the greatest one-day batsman, citing his unrivaled centuries tally as proof of his exceptional stature in the sport.

Kohli's 52nd ODI century, scored against South Africa, further cemented his legacy. Gavaskar remarked that even former Australian captain Ricky Ponting acknowledged Kohli's brilliance, a rare compliment from the Australian camp.

Kohli's surpassing of Sachin Tendulkar's record of 51 ODI hundreds solidifies his position as a cricketing legend. Gavaskar stressed that Kohli's success is rooted in his acute understanding of his own strengths and his unwavering dedication to personal technique.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Fiscal Boost: Parliament Approves Billions for Subsidies

India's Fiscal Boost: Parliament Approves Billions for Subsidies

 India
2
Love Marriages Rekindle Family Ties Amid Electoral Roll Revisions in Uttar Pradesh

Love Marriages Rekindle Family Ties Amid Electoral Roll Revisions in Uttar P...

 India
3
Clear Secured Services Limited Set for Growth with IPO Launch

Clear Secured Services Limited Set for Growth with IPO Launch

 India
4
SC directs CBI to take assistance of Interpol to reach out to cyber criminals operating from offshore tax haven countries.

SC directs CBI to take assistance of Interpol to reach out to cyber criminal...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025