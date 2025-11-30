Virat Kohli: The Unparalleled King of One-Day Cricket

Veteran cricketer Sunil Gavaskar on Sunday declared Virat Kohli the greatest one-day batsman, citing his unrivaled centuries tally as proof of his exceptional stature in the sport.

Kohli's 52nd ODI century, scored against South Africa, further cemented his legacy. Gavaskar remarked that even former Australian captain Ricky Ponting acknowledged Kohli's brilliance, a rare compliment from the Australian camp.

Kohli's surpassing of Sachin Tendulkar's record of 51 ODI hundreds solidifies his position as a cricketing legend. Gavaskar stressed that Kohli's success is rooted in his acute understanding of his own strengths and his unwavering dedication to personal technique.

(With inputs from agencies.)