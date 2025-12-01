Left Menu

Viking Stavanger Clinches First Norwegian League Title in 34 Years

Viking Stavanger triumphed over Valerenga 5-1 on the final day of the Eliteserien, securing their first Norwegian league title in 34 years. The team finished one point ahead of Bodo/Glimt, concluding a thrilling season with a seven-game winning streak. The success sparked jubilant celebrations among fans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stavanger | Updated: 01-12-2025 00:32 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 00:32 IST
  • Country:
  • Norway

Viking Stavanger's 5-1 victory over Valerenga on the final day of Norway's Eliteserien secured their first league title in 34 years, overcoming a fierce challenge from Bodo/Glimt.

Edvin Austboe's early goal set the tone for Stavanger, with Martin Ove Roseth and Zlatko Tripic adding more firepower before halftime. Though Valerenga's Elias Kristoffersen Hagen scored after the break, Stavanger sealed victory with two more goals amid rapturous fan celebrations.

Despite Bodo's 5-0 win over Fredrikstad and their Champions League efforts, Viking topped the league. Defender Kristoffer Haugen expressed awe at the achievement being a lifetime dream, as fans celebrated the long-awaited championship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

