Viking Stavanger Clinches First Norwegian League Title in 34 Years

Viking Stavanger's 5-1 victory over Valerenga on the final day of Norway's Eliteserien secured their first league title in 34 years, overcoming a fierce challenge from Bodo/Glimt.

Edvin Austboe's early goal set the tone for Stavanger, with Martin Ove Roseth and Zlatko Tripic adding more firepower before halftime. Though Valerenga's Elias Kristoffersen Hagen scored after the break, Stavanger sealed victory with two more goals amid rapturous fan celebrations.

Despite Bodo's 5-0 win over Fredrikstad and their Champions League efforts, Viking topped the league. Defender Kristoffer Haugen expressed awe at the achievement being a lifetime dream, as fans celebrated the long-awaited championship.

(With inputs from agencies.)