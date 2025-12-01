Piastri's Pain: Strategic Misstep Costs McLaren Victory in Qatar

Oscar Piastri expressed a deeper sense of disappointment after finishing second in Qatar than he experienced from being disqualified from the Las Vegas Grand Prix earlier. The Australian driver had a prime starting position after securing pole in the Lusail night race, bolstered by a sprint victory on Saturday. However, a team strategy miscalculation cost him a potential win and affected his standings in the Formula One championship.

McLaren's decision to bypass a pit stop opportunity offered by a safety car on lap seven left their drivers at a disadvantage, particularly against Red Bull's Verstappen, who capitalized on this with a strategic stop. Despite maintaining strong pace and error-free driving, Piastri was ultimately unable to clinch the victory, finishing the day on the podium but dropping in championship standings.

Reflecting on the race, Piastri acknowledged the personal setback but remained optimistic about future improvement. With another race remaining in Abu Dhabi, the Australian retains hope of becoming the first Formula One champion from his country since Alan Jones in 1980, although he admits the Qatar outcome has left a significant mark.

(With inputs from agencies.)