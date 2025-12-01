Left Menu

Piastri's Pain: Strategic Misstep Costs McLaren Victory in Qatar

Oscar Piastri expressed his disappointment after finishing second for McLaren in Qatar, citing this as a greater setback than his disqualification in Las Vegas. McLaren's strategic error during the race allowed Red Bull's Verstappen to capitalize, costing Piastri a potential win and impacting his championship standing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2025 02:15 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 02:15 IST
Piastri's Pain: Strategic Misstep Costs McLaren Victory in Qatar
Piastri

Oscar Piastri expressed a deeper sense of disappointment after finishing second in Qatar than he experienced from being disqualified from the Las Vegas Grand Prix earlier. The Australian driver had a prime starting position after securing pole in the Lusail night race, bolstered by a sprint victory on Saturday. However, a team strategy miscalculation cost him a potential win and affected his standings in the Formula One championship.

McLaren's decision to bypass a pit stop opportunity offered by a safety car on lap seven left their drivers at a disadvantage, particularly against Red Bull's Verstappen, who capitalized on this with a strategic stop. Despite maintaining strong pace and error-free driving, Piastri was ultimately unable to clinch the victory, finishing the day on the podium but dropping in championship standings.

Reflecting on the race, Piastri acknowledged the personal setback but remained optimistic about future improvement. With another race remaining in Abu Dhabi, the Australian retains hope of becoming the first Formula One champion from his country since Alan Jones in 1980, although he admits the Qatar outcome has left a significant mark.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha Police Force Strengthens Safeguards for Women Officers

Odisha Police Force Strengthens Safeguards for Women Officers

 India
2

True Legacy: India's Pioneer in Succession Planning

 India
3
Khaleda Zia in Critical Condition: Nation Holds Breath

Khaleda Zia in Critical Condition: Nation Holds Breath

 Bangladesh
4
SC asks department of telecom to ensure that telecos don't provide multiple SIM cards to one user which may be used in cyber crimes.

SC asks department of telecom to ensure that telecos don't provide multiple ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025