Carlos Sainz: Williams' Revival with a Surprise Qatar Podium

Carlos Sainz defied expectations by securing a surprise second podium of the season in Qatar, solidifying his role in Williams' resurgence on the Formula 1 stage. The Spaniard, who replaced Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari, now boasts more top-three finishes this year than the seven-time world champion.

"This is my proudest moment with Williams," Sainz remarked after placing third, trailing behind Red Bull's Max Verstappen and McLaren's Oscar Piastri. He expressed immense pride in his team, attributing their success to the collective effort of everyone involved, recalling similar feelings from his first podium earlier this season in Baku.

Williams now sits at 137 championship points, a dramatic improvement from their previous ninth-place finish. Team principal James Vowles lauded the team's progress, highlighting the significance of achieving such success on a track that previously challenged them. With one race left in Abu Dhabi, Williams cements its comeback.

