Fireworks Fiasco: Ajax vs. Groningen Abandoned at Johan Cruyff Arena

An Eredivisie match between Ajax and Groningen was abandoned at the Johan Cruyff Arena after a shocking display of fireworks and flares by some supporters. The incident not only halted the game but also posed serious safety risks, prompting a robust response from the Amsterdam club.

Ajax publicly condemned the actions on their website, expressing outrage over the safety of spectators and players being compromised. The club has vowed to hold the culprits accountable after reviewing stadium footage, emphasizing that fireworks have no place in such venues.

To ensure safety and prevent further incidents, Ajax has rescheduled the game to be played behind closed doors. As a result of the interruption, the team will again face Groningen, holding onto their sixth-place position in the Dutch league standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)