Chaos on the Pitch: Ajax vs. Groningen Match Halted Due to Fireworks
The Dutch league match between Ajax and Groningen was abandoned after fans ignited fireworks in the stadium. The game, halted twice due to safety concerns, will be replayed on Tuesday without an audience. Ajax condemned the incident as outrageous, highlighting the threat to players and spectators alike.
Amsterdam | Updated: 01-12-2025 09:46 IST
- Netherlands
The Ajax vs. Groningen match in the Dutch league faced an unprecedented stoppage after fans ignited fireworks and flares.
Quickly after kickoff, the match was halted and subsequently abandoned when a second attempt to restart failed due to recurring disturbances.
The game is rescheduled for Tuesday with no fans allowed, as Ajax denounces the incident and ensures safety measures moving forward.
