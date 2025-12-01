Triumph at the 9th Adani Ahmedabad Marathon

The 9th Adani Ahmedabad Marathon witnessed a massive turnout of 24,000 participants, with Nikhil Singh and Ashvini Jadhav clinching the top spots in the men's and women's open events. This prestigious competition continues to solidify its reputation as a prominent fixture in the global racing calendar.

The half marathon events, covering a distance of 21 km, were fiercely contested, seeing Dharmender and Farheen Firdouse emerge as winners. The 10km race also saw exceptional performances with Rajan Yadav and Neeta Rani leading the pack.

Backed by a prize pool exceeding ₹40 lakh, the marathon holds recognition from the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) and is on the global stage, listed in the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS) Global Marathon Event List.

(With inputs from agencies.)