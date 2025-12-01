India's Junior Men Set Sights on Swiss Test Ahead of Knockout Clash

The Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team, currently in stellar form yet with areas to refine, is preparing for their last group league match against Switzerland in the FIH Junior Men's World Cup. This match will finalize their standing before entering the knockout stages of the tournament.

With remarkable victories over Chile and Oman, India stands atop Pool B, edging out Switzerland by goal difference. However, challenges remain, especially in defensive execution where the current Indian goalkeepers have faced minimal pressure. Improvements in penalty corner conversions are necessary, as emphasized by key player, skipper Rohit.

Despite their apparent dominance, assistant coach Birendra Lakra accentuates not underestimating Switzerland, citing their commendable performance in previous matches. India's sole aim is now to secure victory against Switzerland in Madurai, ensuring smooth progression to the quarterfinals in Chennai.

(With inputs from agencies.)