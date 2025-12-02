Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-Woods' recovery from surgery slower than expected, no timeline for return

Tiger Woods said on Tuesday his recovery from the disc replacement surgery he had in October was not going as fast as he would like and that he was still "a ways away" from figuring out a playing schedule. The first question for Woods during his media availability ahead of this week's Hero World Challenge that he hosts in Albany, Bahamas, was about the state of his rehabilitation following the latest setback in a string of injuries that have stalled his return to the PGA Tour.

Olympics-US cross-country skier Diggins eyes final Olympic podium before retirement

When Jessie Diggins clipped into her cross-country skis for her first Olympics more than a decade ago, she had little idea of the impact she would come to have on the sport. Now, as she prepares for the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, all eyes - and expectations - are on her.

Fire acquire South African D Mbekezeli Mbokazi

The Chicago Fire acquired defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi from South African side Orlando Pirates on Tuesday. The 20-year-old South African center back is under contract through 2029 with an option for 2030. He will occupy a U-22 Initiative roster slot.

Soccer-Debutants, heat and distance shape mood ahead of 2026 World Cup draw

Debutants will take centre stage at Friday's 2026 World Cup draw along with concerns over heat, player welfare and the practical challenge of staging football's biggest tournament across three countries during the peak of a North American summer. For the first time in the tournament's history, 48 teams will be divided into 12 groups of four at a ceremony in Washington, D.C., producing a 104-match schedule across 16 host cities in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Tennis-Murray says coaching stint with Djokovic was learning experience

Andy Murray said his six-month stint as Novak Djokovic's coach was a valuable learning experience despite a disappointing end after the high-profile partnership failed to yield a title. Three-times Grand Slam champion Murray joined Djokovic's coaching team in November 2024 after calling time on his career at the Paris Olympics but the pair ended their association in May, shortly before this year's French Open.

Olympics-Russians, Belarusians can participate in FIS qualification events - CAS

Russian and Belarusian athletes should be allowed to participate in International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) qualification events if they meet the IOC's criteria for individual neutral athletes (AIN), the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Tuesday. The FIS council had voted not to allow athletes from Russia and Belarus to participate as neutral athletes in its qualification events for the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

49ers LG Ben Bartch (foot) likely done for season

San Francisco 49ers left guard Ben Bartch is headed to injured reserve with a sprained foot and likely done for the season, head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed. Bartch was injured Sunday at Cleveland as the 49ers (9-4) earned their third straight win with a 26-8 victory against the Browns.

Nuggets G Jamal Murray sprains ankle in loss to Mavs

Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray sprained his right ankle in Monday night's 131-121 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. Murray tried to play through the third-quarter injury but was not on the bench for the entire fourth quarter, during which the Mavericks outscored Denver 29-17 to erase a two-point deficit and hand the Nuggets their fourth straight home loss.

Motor racing-Hadjar to partner Verstappen in 2026 as Lindblad arrives in F1

Isack Hadjar will replace Yuki Tsunoda in the hot seat as Max Verstappen's Red Bull teammate next season with Arvid Lindblad joining Liam Lawson at Racing Bulls, the Formula One teams announced on Tuesday. Frenchman Hadjar, 21, has made a big impression in his debut season with sister team Racing Bulls including taking his first podium with third place in the Dutch Grand Prix at the end of August.

Giants' 1st-rounder Abdul Carter benched again Monday

For the second time in three games, New York Giants rookie defensive end Abdul Carter began Monday night's tilt at New England on the bench. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Carter missed the first quarter of the 33-15 loss to the Patriots. By the time he was allowed on the field, the Giants were in a 17-0 hole.

