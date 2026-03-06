Tensions Flare at Burdwan University: Delayed Results and Student Union Polls Spark Protest
A protest erupted at Burdwan University involving SFI activists and police due to delayed student union elections and semester results. Approximately 300 protesters attempted to breach barricades to meet university officials. The demonstrators criticized the university and state education department for indifference to student concerns.
In West Bengal, tensions escalated outside Burdwan University as police clashed with activists from the Students Federation of India (SFI) over delays in student elections and semester results.
Around 300 activists from CPI(M)'s student wing attempted to breach police barricades and enter the university premises, prompting a standoff with law enforcement.
The SFI criticizes the university and state higher education department for indifference towards student needs, while authorities maintain the protest disrupted traffic and nearby operations.
