Tensions Flare at Burdwan University: Delayed Results and Student Union Polls Spark Protest

In West Bengal, tensions escalated outside Burdwan University as police clashed with activists from the Students Federation of India (SFI) over delays in student elections and semester results.

Around 300 activists from CPI(M)'s student wing attempted to breach police barricades and enter the university premises, prompting a standoff with law enforcement.

The SFI criticizes the university and state higher education department for indifference towards student needs, while authorities maintain the protest disrupted traffic and nearby operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)