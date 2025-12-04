Rugby-Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth gets 12-match ban for eye gouge

South Africa lock Eben Etzebeth has received a 12-match suspension for his eye gouge on Wales flanker Alex Mann, ruling him out until April. Etzebeth, the most capped Springbok player of all time, received a permanent red card in his side's 73-0 thumping of Wales in Cardiff last Saturday, with condemnation coming from all quarters and his own coach Rassie Erasmus admitting "it did not look good".

The pair tussled late in the game among a melee of players, and Etzebeth was seen to make contact with the eye of Mann with his hand. The independent disciplinary committee, chaired by Christopher Quinlan KC and also including former England internationals Leon Lloyd and Becky Essex, believed the action was intentional and warranted a mid-range entry point of 18 matches on the offences scale.

This was reduced by six matches due to the player's disciplinary record and "some mitigating factors", according to the panel. Etzebeth will miss the next 12 games for his Durban-based United Rugby Championship franchise the Sharks, and will be available again from April.

