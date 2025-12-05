Thrilling Test Runs Set the Pace for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Lando Norris, piloting his McLaren, clocked the fastest lap during the first practice of the crucial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Friday, narrowly outperforming rival Max Verstappen by a mere 0.008 seconds.

The Yas Marina circuit witnessed limited regular drivers with most of the lineup consisting of young and developmental prospects, as required by Formula One rules. Verstappen showed signs of concern over his car's stability, amid the daytime heat, with the final race set to unfold in cooler, floodlit conditions.

Oscar Piastri sat out while teammate Pato O'Ward tested the Australian's vehicle. Meanwhile, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc voiced dissatisfaction with his car's grip. Rising talents like Ryo Hirakawa and upcoming Red Bull driver Arvid Lindblad also made an impression.

