Left Menu

Thrilling Test Runs Set the Pace for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Lando Norris of McLaren led the initial practice at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, edging out close contender Max Verstappen. While challenging conditions due to heat impacted some drivers, fresh talents emerged with younger and developmental drivers sharing the track to fulfill Formula One's rookie inclusion rules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 16:43 IST
Thrilling Test Runs Set the Pace for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Lando Norris, piloting his McLaren, clocked the fastest lap during the first practice of the crucial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Friday, narrowly outperforming rival Max Verstappen by a mere 0.008 seconds.

The Yas Marina circuit witnessed limited regular drivers with most of the lineup consisting of young and developmental prospects, as required by Formula One rules. Verstappen showed signs of concern over his car's stability, amid the daytime heat, with the final race set to unfold in cooler, floodlit conditions.

Oscar Piastri sat out while teammate Pato O'Ward tested the Australian's vehicle. Meanwhile, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc voiced dissatisfaction with his car's grip. Rising talents like Ryo Hirakawa and upcoming Red Bull driver Arvid Lindblad also made an impression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Opposition Alleges Voter Intimidation in Arunachal Pradesh

Opposition Alleges Voter Intimidation in Arunachal Pradesh

 India
2
Solana Faces Triple Threat in Crypto Market Shake-up

Solana Faces Triple Threat in Crypto Market Shake-up

 United States
3
Sagar Defence Engineering's New Plant Boosts India's Maritime Innovation

Sagar Defence Engineering's New Plant Boosts India's Maritime Innovation

 India
4
Tamil Nadu Launches TANSEED 8.0 to Empower Startups

Tamil Nadu Launches TANSEED 8.0 to Empower Startups

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025