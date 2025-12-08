Left Menu

Pakistan's Territorial Integrity Emphasized by Newly Appointed CDF

Field Marshal Asim Munir, Pakistan's first Chief of Defence Forces, emphasizes the nation's peaceful nature but warns against threats to territorial integrity and sovereignty. Speaking after his appointment, Munir highlighted the need for cohesive military operations amid regional tensions and declared the establishment of Defence Forces Headquarters as a historic change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 08-12-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 19:42 IST
Pakistan's Territorial Integrity Emphasized by Newly Appointed CDF
Defense Forces
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Field Marshal Asim Munir, the newly appointed Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) of Pakistan, underscored the country's commitment to peace while issuing a strong warning against any threats to its territorial integrity and sovereignty. Addressing officers at the GHQ following a ceremonial guard of honour, Munir insisted that any aggression would be met with a 'much more swift and severe' response.

The recent escalation with India, marked by Operation Sindoor, highlighted regional tensions. Launched in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack, the operation led to intense clashes, concluding with a ceasefire agreement on May 10. Munir reiterated Pakistan's stance as a peace-loving nation unwilling to tolerate threats to its sovereignty.

Furthermore, Field Marshal Munir addressed Pakistan-Afghanistan relations, emphasizing that the Afghan Taliban must choose between 'Fitna al-Khawarij'—a reference to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan—and a peaceful coexistence with Pakistan. Highlighting structural military changes, Munir cited the establishment of the Defence Forces Headquarters as symbolic of necessary adaptations in response to evolving threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefi...

 Global
2
Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

 Australia
3
F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

 Global
4
Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025