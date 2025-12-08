Pakistan's Territorial Integrity Emphasized by Newly Appointed CDF

Field Marshal Asim Munir, the newly appointed Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) of Pakistan, underscored the country's commitment to peace while issuing a strong warning against any threats to its territorial integrity and sovereignty. Addressing officers at the GHQ following a ceremonial guard of honour, Munir insisted that any aggression would be met with a 'much more swift and severe' response.

The recent escalation with India, marked by Operation Sindoor, highlighted regional tensions. Launched in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack, the operation led to intense clashes, concluding with a ceasefire agreement on May 10. Munir reiterated Pakistan's stance as a peace-loving nation unwilling to tolerate threats to its sovereignty.

Furthermore, Field Marshal Munir addressed Pakistan-Afghanistan relations, emphasizing that the Afghan Taliban must choose between 'Fitna al-Khawarij'—a reference to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan—and a peaceful coexistence with Pakistan. Highlighting structural military changes, Munir cited the establishment of the Defence Forces Headquarters as symbolic of necessary adaptations in response to evolving threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)