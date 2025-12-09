Climactic Showdown: Formula 4 Championship Decider Hits Chennai

The thrilling finale of the FIA-certified Formula 4 Indian Championship is all set to unfold at the renowned Madras International Circuit from December 13 to December 14. After an intense season of racing, three young talents—Shane Chandaria from Kenya, French driver Sachel Rotge, and Indian racer Ishaan Madesh—remain in fierce contention for the coveted title.

Fifteen-year-old Chandaria, representing Chennai Turbo Riders, leads the standings with 158 points. Known for his consistent performances, his strategic mix of speed and precision race craft has put him in the driver's seat of the championship. However, French contender Sachel Rotge, racing for Kichcha's Kings Bengaluru, is not far behind with 134 points. Rotge's familiarity with the Madras track, evidenced by his two victories in Round 2, adds an interesting edge to the competition as he heads into the final showdown.

Meanwhile, Indian hopeful Ishaan Madesh of Kolkata Royal Tigers, who clinched a victory in Chennai earlier this season, remains a pivotal player, trailing closely with 127 points. The Madras International Circuit's challenging landscape tests drivers' precision and patience, promising a nail-biting conclusion as fans anticipate the crowning of the next Formula 4 champion this weekend.

