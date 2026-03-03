Left Menu

Kolkata Ramps Up Security for Dol Yatra and Holi Festivities

Kolkata intensifies security for Dol Yatra and Holi, aiming to curb alcohol-related incidents and harassment. Police will monitor ghats and streets, deploying 4,000 personnel and setting up numerous pickets. Campaigns urge citizens not to apply colors forcefully, especially on animals. Legal action awaits offenders causing disturbances.

Updated: 03-03-2026 14:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata has ramped up security measures for Dol Yatra and Holi, focusing on preventing alcohol-related disturbances and harassment. The city police have issued warnings against entering rivers inebriated, with surveillance intensified at ghats to avert incidents of drunken bathing, according to a senior police officer.

The authorities have also cautioned against forcibly smearing colors on unwilling participants, particularly from moving vehicles. Immediate arrests are promised for any unruly behavior on the streets, the officer emphasized. The Kolkata Police have launched campaigns urging the public not to apply colors to stray animals, maintaining communal harmony as a priority.

During the festive period, approximately 4,000 police personnel will be deployed citywide. Officers of senior ranks will oversee security arrangements, while numerous police pickets and patrol squads will operate across strategic locations. The Disaster Management Group will be on standby at key ghats, with efforts underway to curb illegal liquor sales.

