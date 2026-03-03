War Escalates: Middle East in Turmoil

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared that the ongoing conflict with Iran will not extend over years, even as clashes have intensified with attacks on the Hezbollah militia in Lebanon and Iranian strikes against U.S. bases in the Gulf states. This confrontation has seen the U.S. and Israel unite to launch strikes on Iran, initially predicted to last weeks, but potentially broadening into a more open-ended conflict.

The Iranian response has been fierce, affecting nations allied with the U.S., disrupting vital energy exports from the Gulf, and causing chaos across commercial aviation routes in the region. Netanyahu stresses the urgency of a swift resolution, dismissing comparisons to prolonged previous conflicts in the Middle East.

Amidst rising tensions, the conflict has severely impacted global transport and triggered oil price surges. With the Strait of Hormuz effectively a battleground and numerous flights cancelled, the economic consequences are rippling globally. Meanwhile, political discourse intensifies as global powers weigh in, and the U.S. grapples with the broader implications of its military strategy in the Middle East.