Helmut Marko: The End of an Era in Red Bull Racing

Helmut Marko, Red Bull's influential auto racing adviser, is retiring at 82 after a 20-year career. His guidance was instrumental in the rise of champions like Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen. Marko leaves after a season marked by Verstappen's narrow miss for a fifth title.

Salzburg | Updated: 09-12-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 21:06 IST
Helmut Marko, Red Bull's influential auto racing adviser, has announced his retirement at the age of 82. His two-decade tenure played a pivotal role in shaping the careers of Formula 1 champions Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen.

Marko's departure follows the recent exit of longtime team principal Christian Horner and marks the end of Red Bull's original guiding leadership since its 2005 entry into F1. The decision comes after Verstappen narrowly missed clinching a fifth title at last week's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Throughout his career, Marko didn't shy away from controversy, frequently noted for his candid remarks. In 2023, he publicly apologized to Sergio Perez for comments regarding the driver's Mexican heritage. Under Marko's leadership, Red Bull's driver development program became a launchpad for future F1 stars.

