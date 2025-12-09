Silenced in Anfield: Mohamed Salah's Unspoken Message

Amidst the looming uncertainties over his Liverpool career, Mohamed Salah opted for a silent declaration on Tuesday, using imagery rather than words. Following his high-profile comments last Saturday, the football star posted a solitary gym selfie to his impressive audience of 85 million followers on Instagram and X.

Salah sat expressionless on a workout bench, phone in hand, after being sidelined from the Liverpool squad against Inter Milan in the Champions League. Despite being excluded, the Egyptian international showed his dedication to training, offering a stark contrast to his verbal statements made after being left out for a third successive match on Saturday.

Salah's earlier explosive remarks, suggesting the club's betrayal, came at a tumultuous time for Liverpool's title challenge, casting shadows over coach Arne Slot's leadership. With former player Jamie Carragher criticizing Salah's actions, tensions mount, particularly as Salah prepares for the African Cup of Nations amid uncertainties about his future at Anfield.

