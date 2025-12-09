Left Menu

Lionel Messi Makes History in MLS with Back-to-Back MVP Wins

Lionel Messi, the legendary Argentine soccer player, has achieved another milestone by becoming the first player in MLS history to win back-to-back MVP awards. With 29 goals and 19 assists, Messi led Inter Miami to championship glory, solidifying his status as a transformative figure in U.S. soccer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Fortlauderdale | Updated: 09-12-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 21:50 IST
Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi, the renowned Argentine forward, has again etched his name into soccer history, securing back-to-back MVP honors in Major League Soccer (MLS). His stellar performance, consisting of a league-leading 29 goals and 19 assists, propelled Inter Miami to the top, clinching the MLS Cup championship.

Messi's influence extends beyond mere numbers. His impact on and off the field has brought unprecedented attention to the MLS and transformed Inter Miami into a significant contender. His achievements come as no surprise, given his numerous accolades, including eight Ballon d'Or titles and the 2022 World Cup victory.

MLS Commissioner Don Garber hailed Messi as "the unicorn of unicorns," crediting his unique drive and vision as unparalleled in the sport. With Messi's contract extension, Inter Miami anticipates continued success and growth, ushering in a new era of soccer in North America.

(With inputs from agencies.)

