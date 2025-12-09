Shake-up in French 2030 Winter Olympics Leadership

Anne Murac, the Chief Operating Officer for the 2030 Winter Olympics and Paralympics in France, has unexpectedly stepped down from her position.

French organizers revealed on Tuesday that Murac's resignation came less than half a year into her role, noting her significant contributions to structuring and organizing the event. Although no specific reason was provided for her exit, officials expressed confidence in continuing the event's preparations.

Murac's departure is another hurdle for the project, which has already faced criticism and legal action demanding a public debate on the Games. With the timeline tight, organizers must align diverse venues across the French Alps and the Riviera's coastal city, Nice, as they gear up for the 2030 event led by Edgar Grospiron.

(With inputs from agencies.)