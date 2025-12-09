Left Menu

Newcastle's Yoane Wissa Set for Key Champions League Role

Newcastle United is gearing up for a crucial Champions League clash with Yoane Wissa poised to play a significant role. Having returned from injury, Wissa aims to help Newcastle qualify for the knockout stage, underlining the team's ambition amidst fierce competition, including a strong Bayer Leverkusen lineup.

Newcastle's Yoane Wissa Set for Key Champions League Role

Newcastle United forward Yoane Wissa is set to play a crucial role as the team pushes for a spot in the Champions League knockout stage, manager Eddie Howe revealed on Tuesday. Wissa, back from a knee injury, came off the bench in a recent Premier League victory, marking his debut for the club.

Eddie Howe expressed confidence that despite limited recovery time between matches, Wissa is ready to contribute significantly. This determination comes as Newcastle lags just one point from the top eight teams, who directly proceed to the knockout phase, with Leverkusen posing a formidable challenge.

Leverkusen, directly below Newcastle in standings, recently defeated Manchester City, indicating their competitive edge. As Newcastle prepares for this pivotal match, Howe emphasized the strength of Leverkusen, noting their flexible playstyle and recent triumphs in the competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

