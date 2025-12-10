India and Italy Forge New Paths in Sports Excellence with Landmark MoU

The Indian and Italian Olympic committees have inked a crucial Memorandum of Understanding, aiming to elevate bilateral cooperation in sports. This agreement will offer both nations' athletes, coaches, and sports science professionals access to elite training facilities and high-performance centers across India and Italy.

Among the dignitaries present at the signing were Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani and India's Union Minister for Youth Affairs Mansukh Mandaviya. They hailed the MoU as a watershed moment for the Indian Olympic movement, promising to boost India's global sporting performance through strategic collaboration.

The MoU includes plans for joint training camps, coaching exchanges, and sports science programs. Both nations expressed commitment to crafting development pathways for emerging athletes, ushering in a new era of sporting cooperation. This initiative underscores the Government of India's dedication to international collaborations that elevate Indian sports.

