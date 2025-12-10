Left Menu

Punjab Police Ensure Tight Security for India vs South Africa Clash

The Punjab Police have implemented comprehensive security and traffic measures for the India-South Africa T20 match at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium. With an expected large audience, around 3,000 personnel will manage the event. Authorities urge spectators to respect advisories for a smooth experience.

Team India players (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Police are stepping up security for the India vs. South Africa T20 cricket match at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. Officials have issued a traffic advisory to accommodate the anticipated audience size.

Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla revealed to the media that with an expected capacity crowd of about 35,000, adequate security and traffic plans have been instituted for a seamless event. Approximately 3,000 police officers will be on hand to ensure safety and organization.

DIG Rupnagar Range Nanak Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police SAS Nagar Harmandeep Singh Hans will oversee the operation. Traffic diversions are in place for arriving spectators, and officials urge public cooperation by following advisories and arriving early. Meanwhile, Team India defeated South Africa by 101 runs in the series opener in Cuttack, gaining a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

