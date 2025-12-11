Champions League Drama: Pressures, Triumphs, and Surprises

Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso is feeling the heat after a 2-1 Champions League defeat against Manchester City, raising questions about his future. Despite taking an early lead through Rodrygo, Madrid faltered, with City's Nico O'Reilly and Erling Haaland scoring before halftime.

Meanwhile, Arsenal continued its perfect Champions League run with a decisive 3-0 victory over Club Brugge. Mikel Arteta's team remains at the top of the standings, unfazed by domestic challenges. In contrast, Paris Saint-Germain failed to secure a win against Athletic Bilbao, adding uncertainty to their campaign.

Elsewhere in Europe, Ajax mounted an impressive comeback, defeating Qarabag 4-2, while Copenhagen clinched a late victory against Villarreal. These results highlight the unpredictable nature of this season's competition, with underdogs like Qarabag making a significant impact.