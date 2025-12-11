Marli Salmon Joins Ranks of Arsenal's Teen Wonderkids in Champions League

Arsenal's youth movement continues to gain ground as Marli Salmon entered the records as one of the youngest players in Champions League history. At just 16 years and 103 days old, Salmon took the field during Arsenal's triumphant 3-0 win against Club Brugge.

Manager Mikel Arteta praised the youngster, acknowledging the efforts of the academy in preparing talents ready to meet the challenge, while highlighting the youth's pivotal role when called upon. Salmon follows Max Dowman, this season's youngest player, who made his debut at 15 years, 308 days.

Salmon, a promising center-back, first joined Arsenal's academy as an Under-11 player and donned the No. 89 jersey for his first European competition, overshadowing the lack of senior domestic appearances. This signals Arsenal's strategy to develop and integrate young talents into top-level football.