American Football Revolution: Turning Mexico's LFA into a Premier League

Former NFL and NBA stars are backing a $100 million investment to transform Mexico's Liga de Futbol Americano into a leading sports league. With fan bases and new operations, they aim to elevate the league's professional standards, increase fan engagement, and cultivate local talent, including women's flag football.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 02:39 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 02:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A bold new investment led by former NFL player Ryan Kalil and ex-NBA forward Blake Griffin is set to shake up Mexico's Liga de Futbol Americano. Backed by a $100 million injection over seven years, it's the first such investment by a U.S. private equity firm in a Mexican sports league, aiming to capitalize on the 40 million American football fans already in the country.

Kalil and Griffin, among other investors, already own the Monterrey Osos franchise, which saw record attendance at their championship final. The investment seeks to professionalize the league's operations, following positive early results and sold-out games. With an extensive background in sports, the backers plan to introduce best practices in coaching, training, and youth development.

The plan also emphasizes expanding women's flag football, aiming for inclusivity and broad growth. Oversight by Global Sports Capital Partners will focus on marketing and media deals to enhance fan engagement and bring the LFA into Mexican homes through television broadcasts, with hopes of building a sustainable future for the league.

(With inputs from agencies.)

