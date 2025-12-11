American Football Revolution: Turning Mexico's LFA into a Premier League

A bold new investment led by former NFL player Ryan Kalil and ex-NBA forward Blake Griffin is set to shake up Mexico's Liga de Futbol Americano. Backed by a $100 million injection over seven years, it's the first such investment by a U.S. private equity firm in a Mexican sports league, aiming to capitalize on the 40 million American football fans already in the country.

Kalil and Griffin, among other investors, already own the Monterrey Osos franchise, which saw record attendance at their championship final. The investment seeks to professionalize the league's operations, following positive early results and sold-out games. With an extensive background in sports, the backers plan to introduce best practices in coaching, training, and youth development.

The plan also emphasizes expanding women's flag football, aiming for inclusivity and broad growth. Oversight by Global Sports Capital Partners will focus on marketing and media deals to enhance fan engagement and bring the LFA into Mexican homes through television broadcasts, with hopes of building a sustainable future for the league.

(With inputs from agencies.)