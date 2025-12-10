Left Menu

Amul Extends Partnership with Argentina Football Association

Amul extends its partnership with the Argentina Football Association as the Official Regional Sponsor for another season, continuing to bridge Indian and Argentine cultures through this sports alliance. This marks the fourth consecutive year of Amul's sponsorship of the Argentina team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-12-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 16:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Amul, the renowned Indian dairy brand, has renewed its partnership with the Argentina Football Association (AFA) to continue as the Official Regional Sponsor for another season. The extension, announced on Wednesday, marks the fourth consecutive year of collaboration between Amul and the FIFA World Cup champions.

The AFA has lauded Amul's sustained support since 2022, celebrating the Indian company as the first regional sponsor from India in the history of Argentine football. This partnership underscores the growing connection between Indian firms and global sports entities.

Claudio Fabian Tapia, AFA President, expressed his enthusiasm for Amul's ongoing involvement, noting it as a testament to the growth and passion for football in India. Jayen Mehta, Managing Director at Amul, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the shared energy and drive that both the sport of football and nutrition offer to millions across the globe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

