Thrilling Reception for 'Devil' Amidst Actor's Jail Drama

The much-awaited movie 'Devil,' starring controversial Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, premiered to enthusiastic audiences across the state on Thursday. Despite the ongoing legal turmoil surrounding Darshan, fans flocked to cinemas in large numbers, demonstrating unwavering support for the actor.

Darshan, who is currently incarcerated in connection with a murder case, had completed portions of the film while briefly out on bail. His arrest in June 2024, linked to the death of fan Renukaswamy, did not deter moviegoers from expressing their admiration.

Outside theaters, fans organized celebrations, bathing giant cutouts of the actor in milk and distributing Biriyani as a token of gratitude. 'Devil' features Darshan in a dual role alongside Rachana Rai, with direction by Prakash Veer and music by B Ajaneesh Loknath.

