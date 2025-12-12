Trump's Potential Move to Broker Ukraine Peace
U.S. President Donald Trump may dispatch a representative to European talks on Ukraine if a peace agreement seems likely. The White House expressed Trump's frustration with the ongoing conflict and his disinterest in meetings without tangible outcomes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
