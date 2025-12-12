Left Menu

Trump's Potential Move to Broker Ukraine Peace

U.S. President Donald Trump may dispatch a representative to European talks on Ukraine if a peace agreement seems likely. The White House expressed Trump's frustration with the ongoing conflict and his disinterest in meetings without tangible outcomes.

Updated: 12-12-2025 00:12 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 00:12 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump is considering sending an envoy to European discussions on the Ukraine conflict if there is a substantial chance of reaching a peace deal, according to the White House.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt conveyed Trump's growing frustration with the continued hostilities and warned against participating in meaningless meetings.

The president seeks concrete progress, emphasizing his impatience with seemingly futile diplomatic gatherings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

