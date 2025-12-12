Left Menu

Gill Faces Pressure as World Cup Approaches

Former cricketer Irfan Pathan discusses Shubman Gill's recent struggles with form, emphasizing the need for him to perform to secure his place in the T20I side. With the World Cup nearing, Gill is under pressure, especially with Sanju Samson performing well and waiting for his opportunity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 14:41 IST
Shubman Gill (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of Shubman Gill's lackluster performances, former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan has highlighted the growing pressure on the young batsman to regain form quickly. Gill's participation in the upcoming World Cup is at stake, given his recent struggles in the T20I series against South Africa.

Pathan noted that Gill's form has been concerning, with the batsman managing only four runs in the first T20I and suffering a first-ball dismissal in the second. As vice-captain, Pathan argues that Gill must deliver if he hopes to secure his spot, as the presence of Sanju Samson looms large.

Samson, known for his solid performances as an opener, poses a formidable challenge to Gill. Should Gill's troubles persist, Pathan warns of a catch-22 for India, which could either lead to Samson's induction or leave the team in a precarious situation concerning starts in the power-play.

(With inputs from agencies.)

