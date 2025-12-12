FIFA Ticket Pricing Sparks Outrage Among Fans

Football Supporters Europe has expressed strong opposition to FIFA's ticket pricing strategy for the upcoming World Cup, urging an immediate suspension of national team allocations. The fan group accuses football's governing body of charging extortionate prices, potentially excluding ordinary fans from attending the tournament.

According to FSE, price tables provided to national associations reveal that a dedicated supporter could spend at least $6,900 to follow their team from the first match to the final, nearly five times the cost of attending the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The organization criticizes FIFA for not offering the most affordable ticket category to loyal fans and instead reserving them for general public sales with dynamic pricing.

The Football Supporters Association in England and Wales aligns with FSE's demands, urging the Football Association to challenge FIFA on these high prices. With some tickets going as high as $4,000 for the final, the groups argue that such costs threaten to dampen the vibrant atmosphere that fans bring to the world stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)