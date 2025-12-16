Sumit Nagal Leads India at Upgraded Bengaluru Open

Sumit Nagal, India's highest-ranked male tennis player, is set to lead the nation at the 10th edition of the Bengaluru Open, happening from January 5 to 11. This prestigious tournament, part of the ATP Challenger Tour, has grown significantly in prominence as a major international tennis competition in India.

The Bengaluru Open, acknowledged as a crucial component of the ATP Challenger Tour, was elevated in 2025 from a Challenger 100 to a Challenger 125 event. This upgrade boosts the prize pool to over USD 225,000, attracting top-tier players from around the globe and solidifying the event's importance on the international tennis calendar.

A former champion in 2017, Nagal will be joined by rising Indian talent Aryan Shah. The 2026 edition's main draw includes notables like Spaniard Pedro Martinez, former top-25 Brit Daniel Evans, and South Africa's Lloyd Harris. The lineup also features global talents like Harold Mayot and Borna Gojo, promising a highly competitive field.