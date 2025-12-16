Sumit Nagal Leads India at Upgraded Bengaluru Open
India's top male tennis player Sumit Nagal spearheads the country's efforts at the 10th Bengaluru Open, now upgraded to an ATP Challenger 125 event. Offering prize money over USD 225,000, the tournament boasts a strong international player lineup, enhancing its status on the global tennis stage.
The Bengaluru Open, acknowledged as a crucial component of the ATP Challenger Tour, was elevated in 2025 from a Challenger 100 to a Challenger 125 event. This upgrade boosts the prize pool to over USD 225,000, attracting top-tier players from around the globe and solidifying the event's importance on the international tennis calendar.
A former champion in 2017, Nagal will be joined by rising Indian talent Aryan Shah. The 2026 edition's main draw includes notables like Spaniard Pedro Martinez, former top-25 Brit Daniel Evans, and South Africa's Lloyd Harris. The lineup also features global talents like Harold Mayot and Borna Gojo, promising a highly competitive field.