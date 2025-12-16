Local Hero: Auqib Nabi Dar's IPL Dream Comes True

In a wave of jubilation, Baramulla, a district in Jammu and Kashmir, celebrated the selection of local cricketer Auqib Nabi Dar by Delhi Capitals at the IPL auction. The lucrative Rs 8.40 crore deal marked a major achievement for the young talent from Sheeri town.

As news spread, Dar's home became a hub of celebration, with family, relatives, and neighbors sharing in the joy. Traditional drums reverberated through the neighborhood as sweets were distributed and prayers offered, marking the culmination of years of hard work and dedication.

Ghulam Nabi, Dar's father, expressed gratitude for the blessings and emphasized the importance of balancing education with sports. Similarly, relatives praised Dar's perseverance, encouraging parents to support children in pursuing their passions. Dar's consistent performance in competitive cricket has brought recognition to his hometown.

(With inputs from agencies.)