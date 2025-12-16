Boosting India's Sporting Future: Government's Vision for Global Success

In a bid to catapult India to the forefront of global sports, former Union Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur unveiled the government's strategy to improve the country's sporting facilities. He highlighted the significant efforts made by the BJP-led central government to bolster sports capabilities across the nation.

Thakur noted the remarkable progress in the sector under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration over the past 11 years. With a vision to be among the top five in global sports by 2030, Thakur revealed plans for India's sports industry to grow to a staggering $120 billion, underscored by substantial budget increases for the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Key initiatives like ASMITA and KIRTI have been established to empower women athletes and identify budding talent among children, respectively. Moreover, the Target Olympic Podium Scheme has been pivotal with over a thousand athletes currently benefiting, showcasing the government's commitment to nurturing sporting excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)