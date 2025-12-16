Left Menu

Boosting India's Sporting Future: Government's Vision for Global Success

Former Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur emphasizes government efforts to enhance India's sporting infrastructure. Partnerships and initiatives like ASMITA and KIRTI aim to elevate talent and bring India's sports industry to $120 billion by 2030. Funding for sports has significantly increased under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur | Updated: 16-12-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 22:25 IST
Boosting India's Sporting Future: Government's Vision for Global Success
Anurag Singh Thakur

In a bid to catapult India to the forefront of global sports, former Union Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur unveiled the government's strategy to improve the country's sporting facilities. He highlighted the significant efforts made by the BJP-led central government to bolster sports capabilities across the nation.

Thakur noted the remarkable progress in the sector under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration over the past 11 years. With a vision to be among the top five in global sports by 2030, Thakur revealed plans for India's sports industry to grow to a staggering $120 billion, underscored by substantial budget increases for the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Key initiatives like ASMITA and KIRTI have been established to empower women athletes and identify budding talent among children, respectively. Moreover, the Target Olympic Podium Scheme has been pivotal with over a thousand athletes currently benefiting, showcasing the government's commitment to nurturing sporting excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

 New Zealand
2
New Zealand Extends Kermadec Arc Mineral Restrictions for Two More Years

New Zealand Extends Kermadec Arc Mineral Restrictions for Two More Years

 New Zealand
3
The Environmental Price of Intelligence: How AI Infrastructure Creates Systemic Ecological Risk
Blog

The Environmental Price of Intelligence: How AI Infrastructure Creates Syste...

 Global
4
Can Digital Education Drive Sustainability? Evidence from IoT and Big Data–Enabled Learning
Blog

Can Digital Education Drive Sustainability? Evidence from IoT and Big Data–E...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI raises productivity but fuels new technostress for young workers

South Asian SMEs face digital turning point as AI adoption accelerates

From scripts to social agents: AI bots now shape politics, markets, and public opinion

Human–AI partnerships emerge as blueprint for future education systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025