Veer Ahlawat's Stellar Start: Leads CIDCO Open

India's Veer Ahlawat put on a dominant performance, closing the first day of the Rs 1 crore CIDCO Open with a six-under 65, securing a two-shot lead. His formidable start at the Par-71 course was marked by an early birdie and an eagle conversion that set the tone for the day.

In hot pursuit were Italy's Michele Ortolani and American Koichiro Sato, both finishing with scores of four-under 67 to tie in second place. Meanwhile, Uganda's Joshua Seale and Sri Lanka's N Thangaraja joined India's Manoj S, Dhruv Sheoran, and Manu Gandas in fourth place, each posting a score of 68.

The highlight of the day came from Mani Ram, hitting the first hole-in-one at the new venue, a feat matched by Dipankar Kaushal on another hole. Veer Ahlawat, leveraging his long-hitting capabilities, entered the second day with strong momentum from his early successes.