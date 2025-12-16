Left Menu

Veer Ahlawat's Stellar Start: Leads CIDCO Open

India’s Veer Ahlawat showcased remarkable form with a six-under 65 to secure a two-shot lead in the Rs 1 crore CIDCO Open. As the tournament commenced, Italy's Michele Ortolani and American Koichiro Sato tied for second position. Several other international and Indian golfers shone with impressive performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Navimumbai | Updated: 16-12-2025 23:40 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 23:40 IST
India's Veer Ahlawat put on a dominant performance, closing the first day of the Rs 1 crore CIDCO Open with a six-under 65, securing a two-shot lead. His formidable start at the Par-71 course was marked by an early birdie and an eagle conversion that set the tone for the day.

In hot pursuit were Italy's Michele Ortolani and American Koichiro Sato, both finishing with scores of four-under 67 to tie in second place. Meanwhile, Uganda's Joshua Seale and Sri Lanka's N Thangaraja joined India's Manoj S, Dhruv Sheoran, and Manu Gandas in fourth place, each posting a score of 68.

The highlight of the day came from Mani Ram, hitting the first hole-in-one at the new venue, a feat matched by Dipankar Kaushal on another hole. Veer Ahlawat, leveraging his long-hitting capabilities, entered the second day with strong momentum from his early successes.

Generative AI raises productivity but fuels new technostress for young workers

South Asian SMEs face digital turning point as AI adoption accelerates

From scripts to social agents: AI bots now shape politics, markets, and public opinion

Human–AI partnerships emerge as blueprint for future education systems

