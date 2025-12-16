Left Menu

Dembele and Bonmati Shine Bright at FIFA Awards

Paris St Germain's Ousmane Dembele and Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati were honored at the FIFA awards in Doha. Dembele, recognized for his stellar season including a PSG Champions League win, shared the stage with Bonmati, who claimed her third consecutive women's award, highlighting her dominant performances for Barcelona.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2025 23:58 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 23:58 IST
Dembele and Bonmati Shine Bright at FIFA Awards
Ousmane Dembele

Paris St Germain's forward, Ousmane Dembele, was crowned FIFA men's player of the year in Doha, while Aitana Bonmati from Spain and Barcelona secured the women's accolade for the third consecutive time.

Dembele's influence was pivotal in PSG's Champions League victory against Inter Milan, and he netted an impressive 35 goals last season. At 28, having also clinched the Ballon d'Or earlier this year, Dembele was part of PSG's domestic dominance and their Club World Cup final appearance.

In the women's category, Bonmati shone brightly, also winning the Ballon d'Or again, and led Barcelona to a domestic treble and a Champions League final. She played a crucial role for Spain in Euro 2025, despite their penalty defeat to England. Best coach awards went to Sarina Wiegman and Luis Enrique, while goalkeeping honors were taken by Hannah Hampton and Gianluigi Donnarumma respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

 New Zealand
2
New Zealand Extends Kermadec Arc Mineral Restrictions for Two More Years

New Zealand Extends Kermadec Arc Mineral Restrictions for Two More Years

 New Zealand
3
The Environmental Price of Intelligence: How AI Infrastructure Creates Systemic Ecological Risk
Blog

The Environmental Price of Intelligence: How AI Infrastructure Creates Syste...

 Global
4
Can Digital Education Drive Sustainability? Evidence from IoT and Big Data–Enabled Learning
Blog

Can Digital Education Drive Sustainability? Evidence from IoT and Big Data–E...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI raises productivity but fuels new technostress for young workers

South Asian SMEs face digital turning point as AI adoption accelerates

From scripts to social agents: AI bots now shape politics, markets, and public opinion

Human–AI partnerships emerge as blueprint for future education systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025