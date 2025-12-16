Dembele and Bonmati Shine Bright at FIFA Awards

Paris St Germain's forward, Ousmane Dembele, was crowned FIFA men's player of the year in Doha, while Aitana Bonmati from Spain and Barcelona secured the women's accolade for the third consecutive time.

Dembele's influence was pivotal in PSG's Champions League victory against Inter Milan, and he netted an impressive 35 goals last season. At 28, having also clinched the Ballon d'Or earlier this year, Dembele was part of PSG's domestic dominance and their Club World Cup final appearance.

In the women's category, Bonmati shone brightly, also winning the Ballon d'Or again, and led Barcelona to a domestic treble and a Champions League final. She played a crucial role for Spain in Euro 2025, despite their penalty defeat to England. Best coach awards went to Sarina Wiegman and Luis Enrique, while goalkeeping honors were taken by Hannah Hampton and Gianluigi Donnarumma respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)